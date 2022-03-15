Something Borrowed Blooms, the Lafayette online company that rents floral decorations, made the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the country.
The company was ranked 74th in the regional listing among companies in the southeastern U.S. and Puerto Rico and was one of four from Louisiana to make the list. Started by cousins Lauren Bercier and Laken Swan, the company has served over 15,000 weddings and recently opened its expanded warehouse at its building at 102 Max Drive.
Now the company is serving 900 weddings a month across the country, Swan said, and anticipates order volumes topping 2,000 per month with the upcoming wedding boom anticipated for later this year. Inc. noted their growth rate at 183%.
"We achieved a 35% and 85% growth rate respectively in 2020 and 2021, in an industry that experienced significant contraction,” Swan said. “The growth was largely due to the fact that we were more nimble and flexible with our terms and availability compared to the rest of the market.”
Others on this list were Tempest Energy of Covington at No. 2, Susco Solutions in Metairie at No. 95 and Peanut Butter and Jelly TV of Covington at No. 170.