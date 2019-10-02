Just three years after opening its Oil Center location, Aspire Behavioral Health Center expanded to a second location at 3305 W. Pinhook Road.
Dr. Joslyn McCoy developed an Applied Behavior Analysis program for therapy and started her own practice at 132 Demanade Blvd in 2016. The new facility, which opened Sept. 23, will house two psychologists, a licensed practical counselor, two speech therapy and one occupational therapy group.
Aspire Acadiana bought the 9,200-square-foot facility on July 1 for $665,000, court records show.
"What's unique about what we're doing is that we're an interdisciplinary behavioral healthcare provider," McCoy said. "Especially for children with special needs, it can be difficult to bring them to one specialist, then another and another. We're the only one who can offer all those service lines in two locations and coordinate care between all providers."
The new office will lower the burden on families of having to go to so many locations for care and will also speed up the bureaucratic processes as instead of providers having to spend days or weeks trying to get information from each other.
The Behavorial Health Center of Excellence, an international accrediting body that measures consensus standards for autism and Applied Behavior Analysis service providers, certified Aspire on July 16. Aspire is just the second health center in the state to achieve that certification, she said.
Aspire now has over 21,000 square feet along with 60 employees and and seven licensed behavioral analysts.
Acadiana Business Today: Fall isn't far! Much of Louisiana experienced record heat in September, but relief appears on the way; Medicare cuts payment to 67 of 84 Louisiana hospitals for readmitting patients
Fall isn't far! Much of Louisiana experienced record heat in September, but relief appears on the way
It’s hot in the sun. It’s hot in the shade. It’s hot all day.
A federal program aimed at reducing hospital readmission rates has resulted in lower Medicare payments for over 2,500 hospitals across the cou…
Hugg & Hall picking up Toyota Material Handling territory in Louisiana in exchange with Scott Equipment
Scott Equipment Co. LLC is transferring its Toyota Material Handling territory in Louisiana to Hugg & Hall in exchange for Hugg & Hall…
The owners of Levena Paintball Center in Duson will open a 1,100-square foot store at 2100 Verot School Road in Lafayette in the Bridge Plaza …
Just three years after opening its Oil Center location, Aspire Behavioral Health Center expanded to a second location at 3305 W. Pinhook Road.
Cross Culture: Latin Music Festival this weekend downtown can show just how diverse Lafayette really is
From downtown parks and stages to the Acadiana Center for the Arts, to Girard Park and even the Horse Farm, there was a time when the Latin Mu…