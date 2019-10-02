Just three years after opening its Oil Center location, Aspire Behavioral Health Center expanded to a second location at 3305 W. Pinhook Road.

Dr. Joslyn McCoy developed an Applied Behavior Analysis program for therapy and started her own practice at 132 Demanade Blvd in 2016. The new facility, which opened Sept. 23, will house two psychologists, a licensed practical counselor, two speech therapy and one occupational therapy group.

Aspire Acadiana bought the 9,200-square-foot facility on July 1 for $665,000, court records show.

"What's unique about what we're doing is that we're an interdisciplinary behavioral healthcare provider," McCoy said. "Especially for children with special needs, it can be difficult to bring them to one specialist, then another and another. We're the only one who can offer all those service lines in two locations and coordinate care between all providers."

The new office will lower the burden on families of having to go to so many locations for care and will also speed up the bureaucratic processes as instead of providers having to spend days or weeks trying to get information from each other.

The Behavorial Health Center of Excellence, an international accrediting body that measures consensus standards for autism and Applied Behavior Analysis service providers, certified Aspire on July 16. Aspire is just the second health center in the state to achieve that certification, she said.

Aspire now has over 21,000 square feet along with 60 employees and and seven licensed behavioral analysts.