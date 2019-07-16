Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, which has been a mainstay near the Acadiana Mall for the past seven years, closed its doors Monday.
The Lafayette location, 5755 Johnston St., was a franchise operated by Beaumont, Texas-based WOW Food Concepts, which operates Cheddar's restaurants in southeast Texas and the Beaumont Country Club.
In a post on the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen website, Allen Perkins made the "difficult business decision" to close the store.
"Their owner, Allen Perkins, shared with us that closing the restaurant was a difficult business decision, and it's one that was made very carefully and thoughtfully, particularly because it impacts their employees and guests," the post reads. "Allen extends his sincere gratitude to their employees for their hard work and dedication to serving their guests. Allen wishes to thank the Lafayette community for the opportunity to welcome you through their doors over the past years."
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is owned by Darden Restaurants, which also owns Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse and Yard House and other restaurants. The company reported a 4.5 percent sales increase last quarter but was dragged down by a 3.2 percent decrease in sales from Cheddar's restaurants.
