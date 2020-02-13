Women's fashion boutique Versona will move into the former Charming Charlie's space at the Acadiana Mall Thursday.
As one of Cato's higher-end brands, Versona sells women's clothes, apparel, jewelry and accessories. They will also be running a grand opening at 10 a.m. and offer specials until Feb. 25 that will include a special swag bag with a gift card for the first 50 customers.
“Versona promises to be a fun shopping experience where women can find unique, on-trend styles at a great value. We are excited about our newest Versona store opening in Acadiana Mall,” said John Cato, chairman, president and chief executive officer of The Cato Corporation.
The store, which will be in a 7,000-square-foot space, will employ 25.
Cato, which also owns the It's Fashion brand, is coming off a struggling year in 2019. The company closed 21 stores in December as of Jan. 4 operated 1,281 stores in 31 states, down from 1,316 stores in 33 states as of Jan. 5, 2019, company officials reported.
It has currently has four stores in Louisiana, including one in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.