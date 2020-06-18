2 Sisters' Salsa will break ground on an 10,000-square-foot expansion project at next week at its Avoyelles Parish facility.

The company, a processor and distributor of restaurant-style salsa, will expand its manufacturing facility and corporate location at its Plaucheville headquarters. Plans for the expansion have been in the works, and initial ground work has already technically begun.

A ceremony is set for 11 a.m. June 25. Construction is expected to be complete by Aug. 1.

“We are excited about the opportunities this state-of-the-art facility expansion will bring to the region as we continue to showcase our commitment to serving our customers which consist of large chains and grocery stores,” company president and CEO Patrick Deshotels said. “This is an important company investment and will allow for the continued growth and distribution expansion across the country and beyond."

2 Sisters’ Salsa, which began five years ago, is now distributed to over 4,000 grocery stores in 20 states.