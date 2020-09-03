Local tech company Rader will partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana and Social Entertainment in holding a COVID-19 edition of the Acadiana Po-Boy Fesitval all this month.
BBBSA director Kalli Christ and RADER director of growth Whitney Savoie spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently about the impact the event has on raising money for the nonprofit organization. Last year the event raised $30,000, thank to event organizer Social Entertainment.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The festival will include a Po-Boy Tasting and an online fundraising art raffle, which is designed to support local restaurants while it also supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana.
Ten local restaurants will donate $1 for each poboy sold to the BBBSA. The art raffle will include a chance to win the official 2020 Acadiana Po-Boy painting by local artist Trent Oubre. You can contribute here.
Social Entertainment will merge the Po-Boy Festival and Plate Lunch Festival into one event, which will be held April 3 in downtown Lafayette.
