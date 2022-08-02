Alexis Dejean Harper and her husband started looking for houses in Lafayette about a year ago. They wanted to be closer to their parents.
Now as home prices have skyrocketed along with prices of everyday goods, that idea of homeownership seems like a pipe dream.
“It’s really depressing, and I try not to dwell too much on it,” she said. “My husband, late at night, will sit up and say we’re never going to have a house.”
The increased prices of essentially everything has led residents like Harper, 25, to cut back on their spending just to survive.
She is in between jobs and her husband works for Stuller. The first paycheck goes mostly to rent, and the second check goes to the rest of the bills.
At end of the month they have about $200 to spend on groceries and essentials.
Last year Harper shopped at Walmart and Target for groceries and visited the mall for clothes. Now she shops at local Goodwill for secondhand clothes. She visits her parents’ house for meals and often takes home leftovers.
“We have to splurge at either Dollar Tree or Shop and Save and then hurry up and try to put in as much gas as possible,” Harper said.
Discount stores are becoming increasingly popular as many Americans struggle with the rising costs of goods. The inflation rate for June topped 9.1%, up over 1% from May and the first time it’s topped 9% since November 1981, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
And as a result, most Americans are viewing inflation as a major problem facing the nation. According to Pew Research Center poll, 70% of Americans view inflation as a very big problem with 77% saying that everyday necessities have increased in price.
Stores such as Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have seen a 19.5% increase in weekly foot traffic in the second quarter compared to 2021, according to retail analyst placer.ai., which specializes in monitoring customer traffic.
The increase may be because discount stores have sought to expand, but it could be because people are switching their habits because of high prices. Data from the National Retail Federation indicates 47% of Americans are switching to cheaper alternatives for goods, and 41% are shopping at discount stores for at least some of their necessities to offset cost.
Many discount chains are undergoing significant expansion efforts as a result. Discount grocer Aldi, which will open its second store in Lafayette later this year, plans to open 150 stores in the U.S. this year with the hopes of being the third-largest grocery chain in the U.S.
Discount retailer Five Below, which sells items at $4.99 or less, plans to open 400 stores over the next two years – including a second Lafayette store also later this year – and another 600 in 2024 and 2025.
Places like Habitat for Humanity’s ReStores in Lafayette have seen a steady increase in customers, Melinda Taylor, executive director of Lafayette’s HFH. Customers are buying more used furniture and home improvement supplies such as paint.
The organization has tried to raise their prices due to inflation, Taylor said.
“Most of our inventory is donated,” she said. “We’re very mindful that we want our items to be affordable. Stuff has been tremendously more expensive. It’s probably like three times what it was back then.”
Maleigha Scott and her wife were in the middle of renovating their home when it became too expensive to continue. Hefty energy bills, too, weighed them down.
Scott, 26, is an office worker at a sugar cane farm and her wife is a firefighter. Her wife recently had to take a second job at the farm.
“There have been multiple months where we’ve had to tap into our savings, especially regarding (our electric bill), this month,” she said. “(It) was $500. We’re not able to put into our savings. Our monthly income is no longer sufficient.”
Their quality of life, too, has diminished. They limit their electric usage and cut back on medication and food for their animals, and it’s been six months since they put money toward savings. Scott is also going to college while also raising their 8-month-old son.
“Whenever I was younger, I could pick up extra hours as a waitress,” she said. “But when you have a full life, when you’re a full-time mom, part-time student and have a job, the slice of the pie of time you have gets smaller what you can chip away at.”
Relief from inflation is not expected to end anytime soon, said Gary Wagner, Acadiana Business Economist with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The only way of controlling inflation is by decreasing the money supply, which the the Federal Reserve is trying to do by raising interest rates.
The goal is to nudge consumers into saving more and spending less – just not so much that it sends the country into a recession. ACA.consumerinflation.adv
The money supply in the U.S. grew 40% from 2020 to 2022, Wagner said, well above the the average yearly increase of around 5%. That increase came mostly from the Fed's attempts to stimulate the economy during the pandemic.
Stubbornly low interest rates during the height of COVID-19 and direct payments to Americans have led to an over-inflated economy.
It can take years for things to stabilize, he said.
“I think there’s probably a 50% chance we are already in a recession,” Wagner said. “I think the odds are that we’re going to up nationally in a recession in the second half of this year. I think there are too many economic indicators that deteriorated rapidly in the last couple of months.”