Four business entities from Mississippi and Louisiana will partner to promote entrepreneurism in the first Gulf Coast Pitch Night Oct. 17.
The Small Business Innovation Research Consortium, Louisiana Technology Transfer Office, Marine Industries Science & Technology Cluster and Innovate Mississippi will co-host the event at the scenic Great Southern Club in Gulfport, Mississippi. The four-way collaboration will strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem across state lines.
“The pitch competition will showcase tech talent, provide business-to-business networking, and allow entrepreneurs to meet investors in a social setting,” SBIRC chairman Andy McCandless said. “This is just the beginning of tech sector growth throughout the South.”
Recent tech growth in the southern states shows that the time is ripe for supporting forward momentum. In recent years, Louisiana’s economy has seen steady growth in digital media and biosciences, while Mississippi has seen similar growth in the aerospace industry and marine sciences.
Sector-focused initiatives have evolved with incubators and college tech transfer offices, while angel investment groups have emerged to support the startup community. Targeted tax incentives, like Louisiana’s Research and Development Tax Credit, have helped leverage private sector efforts, as well as public-private hubs like Stennis Space Center.
