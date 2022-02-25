New commercial
MULTI-FAMILY: 411 Curtis St., applicant, Trahan Architecture & Planning; contractor, Frontline Construction; $350,000.
Interior alteration
HOTEL/MOTEL: 214 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, applicant, Ascend Projects; contractor, JH&M Construction; $700,000.
OFFICE: 114 N. Pat St., applicant and contractor, Hawkeye LLC, $35,000.
OFFICE: 221 Rue de Jean, description, third floor breakroom; applicant and contractor, Ziler Architects; $11,000.
TOWER: 2600 Moss St., description, 5G dish; applicant and contractor, Houston Permit Service; $30,000.
TOWER: 1313 Verot School Road, description, 5G dish; applicant and contractor, Houston Permit Service; $30,000.
TOWER: 1817 W. Pinhook Road, description, 5G dish; applicant and contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $30,000.
TOWER: 123 Perard St., description, 5G dish; applicant and contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $30,000.
TOWER: 201 Blackbird Road, #F, Rayne, description, 5G dish; applicant and contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $30,000.
TOWER: 316 Bertrand Drive, Suite A, description, 5G dish; applicant and contractor, Mastec Network Solutions; $30,000.
GAS STATION: 6777 Johnston St., descriptions, façade renovation; applicant and contractor, Stellco; $65,000.
SHOPPING CENTER: 813 E Broussard Road, description, parking lot; applicant, McLain Investments; contractor, McLain Homes; $100,000.
BAR: 222 Jefferson St., description, repair rotting windows; applicant and contractor, Prejean Builders; $20,000.
Commercial demolition
None filed
New residential
213 Egret Road, Youngsville: Mar-Key Builders, $750,000.
612 Bourdette Drive: Manuel Builders, $211,556.
309 Judice Lane, Duson: DSLD, $189,000.
313 Judice Lane, Duson: DSLD, $198,000.
101 Mulholland Lane, Duson: DSLD, $216,000.
111 Mulholland Lane, Duson: DSLD, $109,980.
110 Winged Foot Drive, Broussard: Braniff Construction, $600,840.
105 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $270,000.
100 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $247,500.
103 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $202,500.
102 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $193,500.
104 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $180,000.
110 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $204,930.
112 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $212,580.
208 Waterhouse Road, Carencro: Aymond Building & Design Group, $354,420.
306 Manor House Lane: Ray Built Quality Homes, $247,230.
402 Anza Drive, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $175,500.
101 Cezanne Drive: Lot A, Rayne, Jay Castille Construction, $209,520.
201 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $188,460.
104 Wishing Well Drive, Broussard: McLain Homes, $277,710.16.