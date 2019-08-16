The Stand on Lee has opened at 407 Lee Ave. with a goal of bringing restaurant-quality food to downtown Lafayette's late-night dwellers and visitors.
The restaurant, which is open from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., opened its doors on Aug. 5 and offers standard late night fare like hamburgers, fries, tater tots and hot dogs. It also offers Philly cheese steak, pulled pork and Cuban sandwiches, owner Robert Lyles said.
"We live downtown and saw a need for quality food sold in the area late at night," Lyles said. "We've got a lot of people in the local area that live around here that have been coming out, and we're already getting some repeat business in the first week. So that's always a good sign about how people are liking the food."
A longtime worker in the food industry, Lyles has run many restaurants in his time in the business, but this is his first time owning a restaurant. He and a few friends pooled their money to start the restaurant, but Lyles is running the show with one other person in the stand working as his employee.
This two person operating mostly does takeout, but has outdoor seating and an awning is in the process of being installed. Hours will be extended include to the daytime once the awning is installed, Lyles said.
"We're excited to bring this to downtown and being part of keeping downtown a great place to live, work and visit," Lyles said.