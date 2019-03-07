Women's fashion retailer Charlotte Russe has announced it will be closing all its stores, including the store in the Acadiana Mall, and starting its "going out of business sale" today.

In an announcement on its website Wednesday evening, the retailer announced the closure of its online store and the closure its remaining stores. Last month, Charlotte Russe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closed 94 of its stores, which included the stores in the Outlets at the Riverwalk Marketplace in New Orleans and the Fremaux Town Center location in Slidell.

Charlotte Russe, which caters to women in their teens and 20s, has more than 500 stores in 49 states and Puerto Rico. Company officials said in their filing that it has a bankruptcy financing package worth up to $50 million to keep it operating, the USA Today reported. It has 8,700 employees.

This is the latest in a string of closures at the Acadiana Mall following stores like Gap, Gap Kids, Banana Republic, Things Remembered and Payless ShoeSource. Payless will be closing all its stores in May.