Crave Romance Boutique, which is planning to open a Carencro store, could be in violation of that city’s obscenity ordinance when it opens next month.

The owners of Crave Romance Boutique, which has leased a space in Derek Plaza earlier this year, were told by city officials last week that some of the items the store plans to sell would go against city ordinance that prohibits the “distribution of adult videos, literature and sexual toys.”

Owners Michael and Jolene Menard met with city manager Don Chauvin last week after Chauvin said the city received a complaint about the store.

Michael Menard said Monday they plan to move forward with the opening and will challenge the measure if they have to.

“I think their starting point is that any sexually related materials would be obscene,” he said. “That’s a real narrow definition. Obscenity has a pretty specific definition. There’s nothing that we have that you can’t get at Walmart, essentially. We’re going to try to work it out. I’m really about honey more than vinegar.”

The city’s obscenity law is similar to Lafayette’s law, Chauvin noted, only that Carencro officials added the part forbidding the distribution, which allows the Menards to operate legally in Lafayette.

Busines owners aren’t required to disclose to local governments what they plan to sell but should be aware of local laws, said city manager Don Chauvin.

“You can sell them on the website, I guess,” Chauvin said. “I’m not really in tune with how those laws work, but you definitely can’t sell them in a store in Carencro. It’s not like we’re going to police you before you open the store. He’s got all kinds of other stuff not prohibited there. He’ll be allowed to open, but he won’t be allowed to sell those prohibited items.”

Menard said after meeting with Chauvin he visited larger retail outlets in Carencro and bought $300 worth of items that he alleged were in violation of the city's obscenity ordinance.

Chauvin said the city's obscenity ordinance has never been challenged but said of Menard "ball is in his court."

“I thought about this all weekend,” Chauvin said. “We’re going to enforce our code. Chief (David) Anderson stands ready to enforce the code. The police department’s job is to enforce our laws.”

Staff Writer Adam Daigle contributed to this report.