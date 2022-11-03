Lafayette-based LHC Group reported third-quarter profit of $17.3 million, or 56 cents per diluted share, compared to $27.7 million, or 88 cents per diluted share a year ago.
LHC reported $576.9 million in revenue during the quarter, up from $565.4 million the year before.
Due to the pending acquisition by UnitedHealth Group, company officials did not do an earnings call regarding the report.
The company was highlighted earlier this week in an industry report that projects the U.S. hospice market to grow at 8% rate each year and reach 60 billion by 2028. LHC Group, Amedisys and other companies were identified as major players targeting the market.