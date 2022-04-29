Jonathan Adams and Aaron Gonsoulin were named to the marketing and public relations department with Acadian Cos. as communications analyst and communication specialist, respectively.
Adams works closely with the public relations team, looking at the backend of the company’s website and digital analytics, managing the company’s multiple websites, and supporting all aspects of the company’s recruiting marketing efforts.
Gonsoulin primarily focuses on internal communications and employee engagement, developing and implementing messaging and content. He oversees the company’s intranet platform, Acadian Central.
Both are graduates of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.