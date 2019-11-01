Law firm Hoyt & Stanford has changed its name to Hoyt, Stanford & Wynne LLC to reflect the addition of Jena Kyle Wynne as partner.
Wynne's practice is focused in the areas of elder law and special needs, estate planning and successions, and tax law. She has represented clients before trial court and the appellate court. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from LSU and a juris doctorate in 2015 from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at LSU.
Acadian Companies was presented the Impact Award for Excellence in Workforce Development at the Louisiana Community & Technical College System’s annual conference.
The Impact Awards recognize individuals, businesses and industries whose leadership efforts have been effective in advancing Louisiana’s education and workforce needs of students, business and communities. The LCTCS Foundation supports the community and technical colleges, and advocates for their advancement. National EMS Academy offers entry-level, continuing education and refresher courses for a number of EMS careers.