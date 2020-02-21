Little River Inn, a popular restaurant in downtown New Iberia, will close Saturday, the owners announced Thursday evening.

The Hurst family, which also owns Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn at 240 Tubing Road in Broussard, cited personal reasons in closing the New Iberia location at 833 E. Main St. The restaurant first opened in 1988 and first began as a snowball stand in 1932 by the grandfather of the restaurant’s patriarch, Richard Hurst.

The family is putting the restaurant up for sale, according to the announcement. It will continue to operate the Broussard location and take it “to an even greater level,” the family announced.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make,” Hurst said. “Both Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn and Little River Inn have been in the family for many years. If not for personal family reasons, we wouldn’t have even considered parting with Little River. It’s popular, profitable, has an excellent location with private parking, great seafood, dedicated staff and a solid regular customer base.”

The family is offering the restaurant “as a turnkey,” complete with inventory, to a prospective buyer. Located in the original BF Trappey office building, it overlooks the Bernard F. Trappey Oak, which is estimated to be nearly 400 years old.

The family would like to see the restaurant continue under a new name in the current location.

“The most difficult steps in starting a new restaurant are securing a good location, building, equipment and furnishings,” Hurst said. “All of those bases are covered here. Rather than sell to an out-of-area, out-of-state national chain or to close the doors, knowing that locals are at the helm does in a way keep it in the family.”

The Hursts will add outside dining, bigger banquet rooms and more to the Broussard location.