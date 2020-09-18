A 38.45-acre site in Carencro gained certification through the Louisiana Economic Development office’s Certified Sites program as property ready for industrial development.

The property, located in Cenac Park on Rue Des Etoiles, is the 17th site in Acadiana to become certified and the third in Lafayette Parish, One Acadiana officials announced Friday morning. The certification helps agencies connect companies who are interested in locating in Louisiana find potential sites, which leads to job growth and investment in the region.

“1A is proud to work with our partners on the local, regional, and state level to certify sites in Acadiana,” One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. “With this announcement, over 2,000 acres of land are certified in our nine parishes, providing a strong portfolio of shovel-ready sites to market to expanding businesses.”

One Acadiana worked with LEDA, the city of Carencro and SLEMCO on the certification. One Acadiana's Site Development program is designed to increase the region's portfolio of marketable, development-ready sites by certifying land within Acadiana's nine-parishes.

“We’re grateful to all the parties involved in the certification of Cenac Park here in Carencro,” Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux said. “We look forward to continued partnership with our local and regional economic developers to market Carencro and south Louisiana to the world.”