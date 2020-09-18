The Lafayette Economic Development Agency's Opportunity Machine will hold the first of its weekly Small Business Boot Camp next week.

The free program, which helps small business owners learn the best practices of running a business, will be in-person and virtual with sessions to be broadcast live 6-7:30 p.m. each Tuesday from the Clifton Chenier Center auditorium, 220 W. Willow St., Building C, via Zoom.

Participants can attend one class or all of them.

Sessions include:

Sept. 22: Business Models and Traction with Destin Ortego, director of Opportunity Machine

Sept. 29: Online Marketing and Storytelling with Rodney Hess, vice president of Rally Marketing

Oct. 6: Build Your Brand and Rule the World with Jaci Russo, CEO of brandRUSSO

Oct. 13: Ten Elements You Need for Your Marketing Plan with Allison McElligott, account manager at BBR Creative

Oct. 20: Protecting Your Assets with Emily Wright, attorney with Onebane Law Firm

Nov. 3: Tax Savings Tools for Small Business with Trae O'Pry, tax manager at Broussard Poche', LLP

Nov. 10: Developing an Effective Sales Strategy with Corey Jack, principal consultant with Jack & Associates, LLC

To register, visit bit.ly/ombootcamp2020.