Gordon Technologies, a Scott-based company specializing in drilling technology for the oil and gas industry, acquired Lodestar International and its subsidiary, MaxWell Downhole Technology Limited, company officials announced this week.
Gordon, which also has facilities in Texas, North Dakota and Oklahoma, acquired the company and its officers in Kyle, Texas, and Aberdeen, UK. Lodestar manufactures downhole drilling tools that are critical for efficiencies and optimization, Gordon officials said.
The transaction represents Gordon's second acquisition this year after it acquired Noralis, which also specializes in drilling technology, in July.