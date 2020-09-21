Red River Bank will open its first office in Acadiana in River Ranch with a a combined loan production office and deposit production office at 91 Settlers Trace, Suite 4, of Building 4.
The Alexandria-based bank announced in July it would open a Lafayette office as part of its strategic plan to move into the major metro areas of Louisiana. It also has offices in Lake Charles, Shreveport, Baton Rouge and Covington.
The bank now has nearly $2.4 billion in assets and had 25 locations with 334 employees as of June 30, FDIC records show, after opening a full-service branch in Sulphur.
“We’re excited about our entry into the Acadiana market and being able to better serve our many local customers that we’ve partnered with over the past 21 years,” president and CEO Blake Chatelain said.