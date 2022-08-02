Cajun Market Donut Co. has closed its Carencro location.
The owners announced on social media it would close on Sunday “due to unforeseen circumstances, the post read from late Saturday.
The location opened in October under franchisee Nick Wolfe in the Derek Plaza shopping center at 115 Derek Drive in Suite 111 in the former Goodwill donation center.
“We’d like to also publicly thank our staff,” the post read. “They have helped to keep this place alive. It has been such a pleasure to serve the Carencro community.”
Cajun Market Donut Co. has two locations in Lafayette and another in Breaux Bridge, according to its website.