Businesses are returning to office spaces in the Lafayette area and the vacancies for commercial space have not risen as a result of the coronavirus shutdown, commercial real estate agent Rex Moroux said.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Moroux said the commercial real estate was impacted by the shutdown about as much as every other business sector but the fear that vacancies would rise significantly as they have in other markets across the country hasn’t happened.
“People learned quickly that we need people in the office,” said Moroux, a commercial sales and leasing agent with Scout Real Estate. “Camaraderie among workers and the need to monitor employee productivity are important. Whatever was saved on rent, managers quickly learned that they had much less control over productivity and quality control.”
Commercial real estate sales have fared well in the past year, but there’s been a lull in leased properties, he said, particularly retail space. It’s a challenge, he noted, to get a three- to five-year commitment for a lease from a retail client, which is customary in that sector.
Commercial and industrial sales, he predicted, will surge as the pandemic nears an end thanks in part to federal stimulus money and a rising number of people who are vaccinated.
Moroux also spoke about Hammy Davis, who founded the firm and died in October after a bout with brain cancer. Moroux shared some of Davis’ sayings, or “Hammyisms,” including who a commercial real estate agent should always do right for the client: “Go to work every day like you’ve got $100 in your pocket.”
“(That means) that if you’re obsessed with the commission, you won’t do right by your client,” Moroux said. “You have to be able to tell them that this is no good. You have to take the long view. You earn trust, and then everybody wins.”