AT&T has extended high-speed internet service to many rural parishes in Acadiana, part of the 60,000 homes and 45 parishes the company connected.
The company has expanded access to new services at more than 15 towers, making high-speed internet available to more rural customers, and set a goal of connecting 15,000 more locations by the end of the year. Services are now available in rural parts of Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry and Vermilion parishes.
About 494,000 people in rural Louisiana do not have access to internet connection capable of running a sophisticated, tech-heavy business operation, according to BroadbandNow, a website that helps consumers find and compare service providers in their area. One analysis rated internet speeds in Ville Platte as the fifth-worst in the country, leaving many businesses unable to allow customers to make credit card transactions.
Fixed Wireless Internet delivers an internet connection with typical download speeds of 25Mbps.1 The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer’s home or business, creating an efficient way to deliver last-mile high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas.
“Governor (John Bel) Edwards and our state legislature are focused on connectivity needs in Louisiana, and their efforts have positioned Louisiana to welcome investments in high-speed infrastructure,” Sonia Perez, president of AT&T Southeast States. “In that environment, we are keeping residents and businesses across Louisiana connected, and while we recognize that there is more work to be done, the continued deployment of this innovative service and the ongoing enhancement of our statewide network reflects our commitment to this state.”