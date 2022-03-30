A national internet provider will launch gigabit broadband and other services to rural areas in St. Landry and Evangeline parishes.
Spectrum, the trade name for Charter Communications, will offer internet, mobile, TV and voice services to more than 650 homes and small businesses in the Lawtell, Grand Prairie, Port Barre and Washington areas.
The company’s new fiber-optic network buildout in the two parishes are part of the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction, company officials announced.
It’s part of an expansion that will provide broadband access to about 1 million customer locations in 24 states in the coming years.
“Through RDOF, Spectrum is making a multiyear investment to extend gigabit broadband networks to unserved communities across America,” said Abe Robinson, vice president of construction leading Spectrum’s Louisiana RDOF expansions. “We are providing superior connectivity to local residents and small businesses at highly competitive prices, backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”
The move is among the first significant expansions into a rural area of Acadiana that is underserved by broadband. Earlier this month LUS Fiber announced it would lay over 1 million feet of fiber-optic cable infrastructure in the Ville Platte area.
Over 1 out of every 3 homes St. Landry and Evangeline parishes had no broadband access, according to a report last year from the Acadiana Planning Commission. In Acadia Parish, nearly a fourth of all businesses are located in census blocks where speeds are so slow they are classified as unserved.
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Sunset earlier this month to promote the $29 million in funding to provide high-speed internet to more than 22,000 households and 3,000 small businesses in rural Louisiana.
Additional homes and businesses in rural areas of the two parishes will join Spectrum’s RDOF expansion in the coming months.
“Expanding broadband into rural communities across Louisiana is one of the most important things we can do to grow our economy,” St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard said. “I applaud Spectrum implementing and building their Rural Digital Opportunity Fund projects that will bridge the digital divide so everyone has access to the information and tools they need to succeed in today’s environment.”
Spectrum Internet Gig, with download speeds of 1 gbps, is now available throughout the buildout area. It offers starting speeds of 200 mbps, with Spectrum Internet Ultra providing download speeds of 400 Mbps. For small and medium-sized businesses, Spectrum Business Internet offers download speeds of 200 mbps, 600 mbps and 1 gbps.
Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the Best Internet Service Provider for Rural Areas in its 2021-22 ratings, Spectrum Internet also exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured, even during peak weeknight usage between 7 and 11 p.m., according to a FCC report.