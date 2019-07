Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

DeSoto: 251829, HA RA SUH; Matthews 17-8 HC, July 10, Logansport, Comstock Oil & Gas, 340' FSL & 2032' FEL, SEC 17-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1420' FEL, SEC 8-12N-R16W.

DeSoto: 251830, HA RA SUH; Matthews 17-8 HC, July 10, Logansport, Comstock Oil & Gas, 357' FSL & 2032' FEL, SEC 17-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2245' FEL, SEC 8-T12N-R16W.

DeSoto: 251831, HA RA SUH; Matthews 17-8 HC, July 10, Logansport, Comstock Oil & Gas, 34' FSL & 2032' FEL, SEC 17-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 2600' FSL & 2800' FWL, SEC 8-T12N-R16W.

Iberia: 251832, SL 293 Lake Fausse Pointe A, July 11, Fausse Pointe, BCF Resources, N 68 D 22' 24" W 3684.82' FROM USC&GS MON. "FAUSSE POINTE" IN T11S-R8E. PBHL: N 27 D 36' 44" W 731.45' FROM SL IN T11S-R8E. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #251510-EXPIRED).

Iberia: 251833, SL 293 Lake Fausse Pointe A, July 11, Fausse Pointe, BCF Resources, N 67 D 33' 55" W 3688.08' FROM NBS MON "FAUSSE POINTE" IN T11S-R8E. PBHL: N 47 D 06' 23" E 823.43" FROM SL IN T11S-R8E. (REPERMIT OF SERIAL #251511-EXPIRED).

Plaquemines: 251834, 10500 RA SUA; EMC fee, July 11, Delta Duck Club, LLOX LLC, S 65 D 32' E - 7,205 FROM NGS MON. "OCTAVE" IN SEC 4-T21S-R20E. PBHL: S 27 D 20' W - 3,582' FROM SL IN SEC 9-T21S-R20E.

Red River: 251835, Cloyce Clark 30H, July 11, Gahagan, Vine Oil & Gas, 259' FWL & 251' FNL, SEC 30. PBHL: 640' FWL & 230' FSL, SEC 30.

