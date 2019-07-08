Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters' Salsa's three sugar- and gluten-free products are now in 300 Winn-Dixie stores in five southeast states, the company announced last week.

The products first hit the shelves about a year ago, said sales manager Denise Ramon. Winn-Dixie carries the three flavors -- Original, Fiesta and Jalapeno -- in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

The salsa company, is also available at Walmart, Brookshire Brothers, Albertsons, United Supermarkets, Super Foods, Food Depot and Rouses Markets.

"We are growing our brand with aggressive promotions, store samplings and expanding store distribution," she said.

The company was designed with these type of large-scale expansions in mind.

“The facility where we produce our product was built for the present and the future,” said CEO/President Patrick Deshotels. “We can meet current demand, but we can also expand further in the years to come.”