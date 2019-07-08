Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters' Salsa's three sugar- and gluten-free products are now in 300 Winn-Dixie stores in five southeast states, the company announced last week.
The products first hit the shelves about a year ago, said sales manager Denise Ramon. Winn-Dixie carries the three flavors -- Original, Fiesta and Jalapeno -- in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.
The salsa company, is also available at Walmart, Brookshire Brothers, Albertsons, United Supermarkets, Super Foods, Food Depot and Rouses Markets.
"We are growing our brand with aggressive promotions, store samplings and expanding store distribution," she said.
The company was designed with these type of large-scale expansions in mind.
“The facility where we produce our product was built for the present and the future,” said CEO/President Patrick Deshotels. “We can meet current demand, but we can also expand further in the years to come.”
Acadiana Business Today: Restaurants plan blackout day on Waitr platform in response to company's new terms; Kitchen on Klinton owners to open Franklin location either later this summer or early fall
At least 20 restaurant owners in Acadiana plan to protest Waitr's new "performance-based rate structure" by boycotting the delivery platform Sunday.
Restaurant and sports bar Kitchen on Klinton will open its third location later this summer in Franklin, the place the original food truck bus…
Home sales in Acadiana drop significantly in June, but total still ahead of 2018's record-breaking pace
Home sales in Acadiana dropped significantly in June but remain on pace to surpass last year’s record-breaking totals, according to data relea…
Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters' Salsa's three sugar- and gluten-free products are now in 300 Winn-Dixie stores in five southeast states, the…
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location