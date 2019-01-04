The First National Bank of Jeanerette is about to begin construction on a $4 million, 14,000-square-foot branch office near River Ranch that is set to open in January 2020.
According to Damon Migues, First National Bank of Jeanerette president and CEO, the bank does not have a footprint far into Lafayette Parish but many of its customers still do business with the bank after they have moved out of Iberia Parish.
"We have a surprisingly large base of customers in Lafayette Parish, and it's difficult to handle the deposit side of business," said Migues. "We're unable to service them as effectively as we'd like in that market. We're doing this for our existing base of customers and hoping to pick up some more customers in the process. It's difficult to pick up new customers when you're so far away from them."
The building will be at 1801 Camellia Blvd. and have a PJ's Coffee of New Orleans in the lobby along with leasable office space on the second floor. A coffee shop and other businesses could bring more customers into the bank, Migues said.
Bank officials hope to break ground next week on the project, which will also involve extending East Bluebird Drive. It will be the bank's seventh branch office outside Jeanerette and replace the temporary building at 1231 Camellia Drive. It will employ nine people.