The new Old Vogue is the kind of place you go to become Queen Victoria, a belly dancer or a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.
The sprawling downtown Lafayette costume shop, which feels a bit like a carnival funhouse, is delightful by day and creepy by night.
"It's just a playground," said the shop's manager, Therese Bouchereau, a retired teacher who often greets customers in costume.
Old Vogue has served as a space for grownups to play dress up for about 50 years, the last 30 of those at 422 Jefferson St.
Earlier this year, Lafayette artist Tanya Falgout purchased the business with the intention of slowly selling off inventory to transform the two-story space into an art gallery and teaching operation.
"The future of the new Old Vogue is a few years in the making," Falgout said. "An art gallery and a place to teach art classes is still in the dream phase."
The shop's costumes and accessories, some of which are 100 years old, have only been rented until recently. Now, they're priced to sell at the rental prices.
"We're very interested at this point in selling the costumes because there's no space to do anything else with the space," Bouchereau said. "It might take two or three years to sell all the costumes."
When Falgout purchased the business, she didn't get an inventory list. She and Bouchereau haven't been able to estimate just how much stock they have.
Thousands of costumes hang on racks in the massive downtown business. Plush character heads — Minnie Mouse, Big Bird, Barney the purple dinosaur — peer out of every nook and cranny.
Mirror-lined walls and wig-filled halls give the space a funhouse vibe.
"We have some secret rooms in the back," Bouchereau said. "This is like Narnia. People don't believe me. You can go up the stairs, but you will probably come down another set of stairs."
A few rooms are hidden behind curtains — one filled with Santa and elf costumes — and split level spaces showcase pirate swords, devil pitchforks and grim reaper scythes. Three different staircases in the shop lead into a secret attic that's filled with renaissance getups, mannequin heads and even a Big Mouth Billy Bass costume. This space has only recently opened to the public.
Erica Calle is one of the regulars who gets lost amongst the staircases. She visits Old Vogue to find wigs and costumes to wear when performing as the lead singer of the Baton Rouge band Petty Betty.
James Douget spent years frequenting the shop to rent costumes for the historical reenactments he participates in at the St. Landry Parish Cemetery. Now, Douget is visiting the costume shop to purchase some of the same costumes he's rented over the years.
"We have different spirits, and the criteria for each is to be either someone buried there or to have some association with someone buried there. There's so much information on the tombstones," Douget said. "I dressed as a Confederate soldier once and even as Santa Claus because a tombstone said this guy spent 25 years dressing up as Santa for the children of Opelousas."
Alex Tabaie, another regular, was elated this week when he finally purchased the turtle costume he's been trying to buy off the shop's former owner for a decade.
"Y'all have absolutely made my day," Tabaie told the shop's staff after purchasing the costume. "This is fantastic."
Tabaie, who collects turtle memorabilia, plans to wear the warm character costume during his annual ski trips.
"I paid $30 for this, which is substantially less than I've offered over the years," Tabaie said. "This is going to be my spring skiing outfit, and I think I can find at least one other day outside of Halloween to wear this every year."
Bouchereau has a hard time deciding on a favorite costume in the shop. Lately, she's been loving the female pirate outfits and the flapper dresses.
Often, her customers know more about the history of the costumes than she does.
"They're the ones that teach me about the history of everything," Bouchereau said. "We have such unique stuff you won't find anywhere else and certainly better quality than you'd find online."