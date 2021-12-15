The biggest result of the quality of life survey in Lafayette Parish was this: traffic stinks.
Or, more specifically, getting from one place to another in a vehicle in a timely manner is not easy. So much that it got the most negative response in the commissioned by One Acadiana in the 2021 Quality of Life Survey. Results indicate 48% of the respondents rated it poor and 30% graded it as fair, meaning 78% declined to rate traffic in the parish positively.
Results of the survey, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, were released Wednesday night by during CivicCon Acadiana and Quint Studer, a Pensacola, Florida-based businessman and philanthropist. It asked 625 respondents during two weeks in October if they felt the parish was moving in the right or wrong direction and other topics.
Traffic, crime and public schools and other topics got negative reviews, but the overarching question of if the parish is on right track or not got 52% positive response from residents, 16% were not sure and 32% felt the parish was on the wrong track.
A question on the overall quality of life got similar results.
“If Lafayette can move that 16% into the right track, you’re in the high 60s, which is wonderful,” Studer said. “The other quality of life question was really high. This was the highest I’ve seen. I think two years from now you won’t be happy with 52, but right now it’s a great place to start.”
Traffic has long been a complaint in Lafayette and cited as one of the city’s biggest negatives. In the recent Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s 2021 Mobility Report, the average Lafayette driver was delayed 29 hours in 2019 because of traffic but still less than other cities in Louisiana, including Lake Charles (38 hours), Mandeville/Covington (37), New Orleans (54) and Baton Rouge (61).
Shreveport, a larger metro with its system of highway loops around the city, was at 28.
“I don’t want everyone to think that just means build more roads,” Studer said. “It’s not that simple. It could be different. Sometimes urban sprawl kicks in and amenities are close to the urban sprawl.”
Other points rated negatively in the survey included:
- Public safety and fighting crime, 62% rated it unfavorable (28% poor, 34% fair) and 37% rated it favorable.
- Quality of public schools, 61% rated it unfavorable (29% poor, 32% fair) and 33% rated it favorable.
- Effective leadership of elected officials, 61% rated it unfavorable (29% poor, 32% fair) and 36% rated it favorable.
With public schools, Studer noted, the perception could be the reality for many people.
“They said, ‘Lafayette Parish had this many schools that were failing and we’ve cut it down to this many schools,’” he said. “That could be a case where public schools are a little bit better than the perception, but then it becomes a messaging issue. Sometimes you have to be very proactive in messaging the positive.”
Positive points included:
- As a place to live for families and children, 68% rated it favorable (25% excellent, 43% good) while 31% was unfavorable.
- Availability of cultural opportunities, 67% rated it favorable (18% excellent, 49% good) while 30% was unfavorable
- Welcoming to people of diverse ethnicity, 67% rated it favorable (23% excellent, 44% good) while 31% was unfavorable.
- Availability of parks and playgrounds, 66% rated it favorable (15% excellent, 51% good) while 33% was unfavorable.
- Availability of quality health care, 64% rated it favorable (18% excellent, 46% good) while 35% was unfavorable.
The survey is a start and starts the regular series of polls, One Acadiana officials noted, as part of the Vibrant Community project. It started in December when Studer spoke during the Vibrant Community Summit and will continue.
The city of Pensacola did a similar program to improve its quality of life and had successful results, Studer noted.
“Our population was going down,” Studer said of Pensacola. “We had no choice. We had to do certain things because we had to. Lafayette is going to do certain thing because they want to.”