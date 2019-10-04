The $230 million Our Lady of the Lake children’s hospital that opened this week in Baton Rouge will enhance services offered at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Lafayette, hospital officials said Friday.
The new children's hospital, part of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady of the Lake Health System, which operates Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes, opened its doors at 6 a.m. Friday, beginning a new chapter in the hospital’s 105-year history.
At Lourdes, which acquired Women’s and Children’s Hospital earlier this year after announcing the move nine months earlier, the hospital will enhance offerings for pediatric patients in Acadiana since both are part of the same health system.
“Now we’re just part of a big network and working as a state-of-the-art hospital,” said Dr. Dee Garrett, pediatric surgery specialist with Our Lady of Lourdes. “It’s not two separate facilities. We’re just one, and we support each other. We’re all together.”
The former Women’s and Children’s has maintained its function as a women’s and children’s-focused facility, and a capital improvement plan is under development with a planned unveiling in the spring, hospital officials said.
The new six-story facility in Baton Rouge moved out of its previous home at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where it's existed for years as a hospital within a hospital. OLOL raised $55 million through the first phase of its capital fundraising efforts for the new facility so far. The state chipped in $20 million in capital outlay funds.
About 500 employees will be working in the new hospital; 150 are new. Most of the equipment in the hospital is new; only a few specialized machines will be transferred over.
A medical office building adjacent to the new hospital is expected to open in November, with about 80 pediatricians and pediatric sub-specialists working there.
The former children's hospital had 89 inpatient beds, which included a small pediatric intensive care unit and nearly a dozen hematology and oncology beds. It had retrofitted adult patient rooms and shared an emergency room with the general public.
"This is a totally different environment that's going to reduce the children's anxieties about the care they receive," said Dr. Trey Dunbar, president of OLOL Children’s Health.
The new 360,000-square-foot hospital will have 93 licensed beds and capacity to expand up to 130 beds in the coming years.
There is also a pediatric emergency room, a surgical unit, a hematology/oncology unit for inpatient and outpatient infusion care and playrooms on each floor. Children diagnosed at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis can receive the majority of their treatment closer to home in Louisiana at the new hospital that has an infusion center. The new emergency room is expected to see more than 35,000 patients each year.
The new hospital will also have units for patients with behavioral issues who are receiving mental health treatment that can lock up medical equipment behind a screen for patient safety. In the former children's hospital mental health patients were mixed in with the general population due to space constraints.
The goal is for the new stand alone hospital to be a regional draw for patients across the state but also to attract physicians who specialize in pediatric care.
Kristen Mosbrucker contributed to this report.