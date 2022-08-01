Lafayette will pay UL Lafayette $450,000 over three years to operate the former Lafayette Science Museum.
On July 14, Lafayette Consolidated and Government and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced the university was taking over operations of the downtown museum.
A cooperative endeavor agreement between the two signed in February along with an amendment executed in July reveal details about the deal.
Under the five-year agreement, the city of Lafayette will pay UL $450,000 in the first three years to operate the museum. The first year, Lafayette is obligated to pay $150,000, the second year $200,000 and the third year $100,000.
The city in 2020-21 spent about $124,000 just on salaries and benefits. The mayor-president's proposed 2022-23 budget allocates $200,000 to the university for operating the science museum.
Lafayette is obligated to pay the museum's utilities the first four years of the agreement. If the utilities exceed $12,500 any month, the university is responsible for the excess.
The 11-person Lafayette Science Museum Board also must be disbanded under the agreement. The City Council appoints nine board members, with the mayor-president appointing one and the 11th is a museum appointment. The City Council has not taken action to abolish the board.
Started in 1969 by a women’s volunteer group, the museum already has been renamed the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Science Museum.
The city will continue to own the building at 433 Jefferson St. and is responsible for repairs exceeding $25,000.
The university has had a presence in the museum for years. Since 2013, under an intergovernmental agreement with LCG, the university’s School of Geoscience has operated the UL Lafayette Geology Museum within the science museum. It includes 2,000 square feet of exhibit space and a 1,500-square-foot vertebrate paleontology lab for students and faculty.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory, since taking office in January 2020, has attempted to cut costs by forming public-private partnerships like this.