If you’ve been around Lafayette’s north side long enough, you’ll remember the big-name supermarkets that had a presence there.
There was the Albertson’s next to Northgate Mall. Just north of Interstate 10 was a Winn-Dixie at the corner of Moss Street and Pont Des Mouton Road. And you’d have go back a ways to remember the Delchamps at the corner of Willow Avenue and Evangeline Thruway.
Now the Walmart SuperCenter is on that list. On Friday, the retail giant closed the doors on the building at 1229 NE Evangeline Thruway, the first SuperCenter to close in Louisiana, according to the company.
Announced last month, the closure has had a significant impact on that section of Lafayette and the 291 people the store employed.
“One of the things that came out early, I think they identified five stores within a 9-mile radius from that location” that have closed, City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux said, "but 9 miles isn’t short by any means of the imagination."
"We remain optimistic and will keep working at alternatives,” he said.
Walmart left a void in that area, but it’s the retail landscape along the Evangeline Thruway that’s drawn a lot of attention. That section of Lafayette has become a retail graveyard, especially the area south of Willow Street.
While it includes a major entry into the city, that area is also the poorest. Census data shows median household income there as $29,358, well below the $72,000-plus in Broussard and Youngsville. Only 11 percent of the population has a bachelor’s degree, and almost 20 percent did not finish high school.
“The community we live in has been declining for decades,” said Ken Lazard, pastor of Destiny of Hope Church, which will open a new location along Patterson Street next month. “So there’s no easy fix.”
But efforts are underway to change that trend.
Seeking alternatives
Walmart has not listed its 228,000-square-foot building and is still assessing what to do with it. Officials are still reassigning the employees and may continue for a while, company spokesperson Anne Hatfield said. Store associates will be paid until May 10, and those eligible will receive a severance after that.
The building can be used for a number of things, said One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman, but it could be difficult to find a new tenant.
“It’s a very specific building,” he said. “When you clear it up, it can be subdivided. I’ve seen them used for all kinds of things: call centers, schools, office space, potentially another retailer. I think we’ll see something happening there.”
While the neighborhood still has food options — Super 1 Foods is the last supermarket on the Thruway, and many residents use Breaux’s Mart at 2600 Moss St. — it’s the access to nonfood items that will be lost.
Boudreaux said he wished Walmart would have stayed open but just downsized the store. A retailer would be better than a church, he noted, since a retailer would provide more employment.
“We are very happy and grateful that Super 1 is there, and I think the community nearby will utilize it greater now,” he said. “But it’s not a replacement for Walmart. I think as a community we have work to do and some soul searching to do as it relates to how we spend our dollar.”
The odds that the building remains vacant for a long period of time are high. While the Thruway is one of the most-traveled highways in the parish, with the most recent data showing more than 50,000 vehicles each day on average compared to the 33,000 on Johnston Street, the location has not resulted in motorists exiting and spending money.
Empty buildings line the highway, including the former Sam’s Southern Eatery at 1420 NE Evangeline Thruway. Owner Moe Ghazawnh closed it after two years and said the location was a reason it couldn’t survive.
The uncertainty around the Interstate 49 connector and what that will look like has been a factor, Wayman said.
“That provides a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “The thing that developers want is certainty. They don’t need any added uncertainty. Do I think it will completely stifle it? I don’t. Do I think it makes it more challenging? I do.”
Change the momentum
Lazard smiles a lot when he walks through his church’s new facility. Next month it will move from its 16,000-square-foot place on Cameron Street to a 45,000-square-foot building that’s located in an area his 1,500 parishioners refer to as an oasis.
And they’ve been at this for many years without any major philanthropy.
What started as a cleanup effort in the Truman neighborhood has turned into a full-fledged effort to raise the community. The church has built 14 houses around Alice Boucher Elementary School and plans to build 10 townhomes in the hopes of luring higher-income residents to raise the area’s median income level.
“We have become a missionary for this area in a way of bringing in mixed incomes,” said Lazard, who spent 10 years in the home security business before becoming a pastor. “We knew we needed to recolonize the community. I can’t take credit for what has happened here. All I can say is I’ve been an instrument.
“It wasn’t about making a profit. It was about building a home that people can begin to feel special, a sense of worth, a sense of value and a sense of pride.”
The recently enacted federal Opportunity Zone program also could help that area gain momentum. Local company Pride Opportunity Developers announced a list of projects through the program that can remove blight and also spur economic development.
Projects include expanding Pride Plaza at 850 N. Pierce St. to feature retail and housing; replacing a trailer park along I-10 with a residential development; and building a hotel and convention center at the old Royal Inn Hotel site, company spokesman Ravis Martinez said.
The company will host seminars starting April 3.
“We’re looking at projects that not only bring wealth and economic development but jobs to a community that has been disinvested,” he said. “We are excited about what the Opportunity Zone can offer communities like ours. We are literally looking at changing the face of this side of town and bringing up that community. We live here, work here and play here.”
If that happens, Lazard said, retailers will look at the section of Lafayette differently. Gone could be the days of dollar stores or other operations that target low-income customers.
A midsized supermarket needs to be surrounded by 2,500 people, according to grocery analyst John Karolefski, and a small store needs at least 1,000.
“When (families) do come here (to visit), they bypass this section of town and promote the progressive section of town — and I totally get it,” Lazard said. “But how long will we continue that practice? What we’ve been doing is fighting for a new normal. And that new normal is coming.”