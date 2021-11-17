Kartchner’s Grocery and Specialty Meats will open in the former Schlotzky’s building on Johnston Street, the building’s owner announced Wednesday.
The Krotz Springs-based company has signed a lease for the building at 2968 Johnston St. and is expected to open in January. It has locations in Krotz Springs and Scott and offers boudin, cracklin and specialty meats.
Construction could be seen going on inside the building this week.
Ted Nevels, who owned the Schlotzky’s location but retired in February, made the announcement on Facebook. The 5,400-square-foot building has been vacant and up for sale since Ted Nevels and his wife, Cindy, closed it upon their retirement. Their other Lafayette location was sold to their longtime general manager.