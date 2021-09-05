Portions of Jefferson Street to close on weekend nights
Portions of Jefferson Street will close to vehicle traffic on Friday and Saturday nights.
Police will divert traffic away between Vermilion and Cypress Streets between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. each night to reduce traffic and promote a better experience for cyclists and pedestrians in downtown Lafayette, said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority.
The cross streets will remain open for thru traffic and could be used for drop-off and pick-up points for Uber and Lyft drivers.
Cities across the country have experimented with closing streets during the COVID-19 pandemic, Begnaud said. Data shows greater consumer interest in restaurants on pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly streets that limit vehicle traffic.
Motorists can park elsewhere downtown, including the 500-space Vermilion Garage or at public parking lots on Cypress, Garfield or Vermilion streets.
“The goal is for users to feel more comfortable and safer in the context of enjoying nightlife,” Begnaud said. "We appreciate the cooperation of Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Lafayette Police Department to pilot this initiative that we have seen work well in other cities. Our office will be assisting with assessing outcomes to determine next steps.”
Cardio outpatient surgery center opens in Oil Center
Texas-based Arise Vascular has opened its Cardiovascular Surgery Center at 901 Wilson St. in the Oil Center.
The outpatient surgery center offers convenience, cost savings and modern care, officials said. The facility is the first ambulatory surgery center in the area to exclusively perform cardiovascular procedures.
"Our physicians get to decide on the center's design, operations, scheduling, hours of operation, equipment and even staff selection. This means greater success for physicians and patients," said Jared Leger, CEO of Arise Vascular.
The 10,800-square-foot surgery center was designed by the health care architecture firm BSA Life Structures and features two cardiac catheterization procedures room.
The move follows the opening of the Allie and Patlola Medical Center, which opened in 2019.
LHC Group finalizes acquisition of SC-based company
LHC Group has finalized its agreement to acquire Heart of Hospice from EPI Group in a move that expands the Lafayette company’s footprint into five states.
Heart of Hospice, which will retain its name, has 16 hospice agencies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Carolina, and the acquisition puts LHC Group’s total locations to 144, company officials announced Wednesday.
LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this purchase of approximately $92.5 million and said it will not materially affect its 2021 diluted earnings per share.
"This is a tremendous achievement in our ongoing initiative to grow and expand our hospice services as we welcome more than 750 Heart of Hospice employees, a combined 150 years in executive hospice leadership and an outstanding reputation for quality and compliance to the LHC Group family," said Keith Myers, LHC Group chairman and CEO.