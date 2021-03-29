Justin and Marie Centanni start their day at 5:30 a.m. each day. Sometimes 4:30 a.m.
The couple of 17 years, who recently spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, are up before their children and work to support each other in their fields: Justin as an assistant vice president with IberiaBank/First Horizon and member of the Lafayette Parish School Board and Marie as the head of Centanni Communications.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Marie, who worked at KLFY and later at WAFB in Baton Rogue as a capitol correspondent, worked as press secretary for former Gov. Kathleen Blanco. Marie was on staff when hurricanes Katrina and Rita slammed Louisiana, and she spoke of Blanco’s kindness and strength during that time.
Marie left that position after Blanco chose not to see re-election and started her own business in 2009.
“She was the last bi-partisan governor that we’ll see,” Marie said. “The national party politics that focused on Louisiana (post-Katrina) divided our state, and I don’t know that we’ll ever see that division come back together.”
Justin is the District 6 representative on the board and noted how parents were able to decide what was best for their children when the board voted 5-4 in favor of reopening schools. About 8,000 students enrolled in the Lafayette Online Academy, he noted, after the academy had only about 200 students earlier.
LPSS will receive $36 million from the American Rescue Plan, which is approximately 10% of its yearly budget, Justin said. The funds must be spent on making schools safer and on improving educational outcomes.
LPSS is also working to make Wi-Fi available to all students “to ensure that all Chromebooks have Wi-Fi access.”