A furniture store located behind Mel's Diner in Lafayette opened April 27 and offers 100 percent wood furniture with many of the pieces designed by the owner.
Rustic House Furniture, 412 Maurice St., began 13 years ago in St. Tammany Parish by Kevin Lazaroe after a divorce when he decided to leave his 23-year-old surveillance cameras business to start buying and selling furniture. Lazaroe then discovered and fell in love with the rustic furniture design, and two weeks later he decided to dedicate a business to it.
"I knew I could do it better at a better price," he said. "So two weeks later I decided to fly out to India, open a factory where they could make my furniture and opened up my first location. And the rest is history."
Lazaroe also owns locations in Covington, Madisonville and Baton Rouge along with the factory in India, where the furniture is designed and manufactured. The company specializes in selling all-wood furniture made from teak and mango wood
"I try to make creative new designs regularly, and because of this people come in every week to see the new product and designs," he said. "One of the reasons we decided to open in Lafayette is because when we opened last year in Baton Rouge, almost half our customers were from Lafayette and they were begging us to open here. I think Lafayette will be a great fit for us."
The 6,900-square-feet Lafayette location employs four.