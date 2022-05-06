When it came to daughters, Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and the Downtown Development Authority, says she met her perfect match in Alzina Rose, born to Begnaud and her husband Lyle on April 26.
“She was on time and ready to go,” born on her due date, said Begnaud, a first-time mom.
Begnaud said she and her family will celebrate her first Mother’s Day in downtown Lafayette, where Downtown Alive will host Sunday Brunch with Mother’s Day fun in mind. The event will be held in the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of Jefferson Street, with shops and restaurants providing opportunities for celebration. Ray Boudreaux, local entertainer of "The Voice" competition fame, will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Janie Morrison, events and marketing manager for DLU, said the downtown business enthusiasts have been doing Sunday brunches since 2021 as a way to generate business downtown during the pandemic. They’ve been popular enough that DLU is expanding the party area from one block to three. About 700 people indicated on Facebook that they were interested in going to downtown this Sunday.
“We wanted to make it bigger,” she said of the event, including food and drink specials and retail promotions in the three blocks. She said the event will be “pedestrian only” and will provide “a safe, family friendly way to enjoy Mother’s Day.”
Participating businesses include Beausoleil Books, Bolt, Bougie Bar, Central Pizza, Dwyer’s Café, Genterie Supply Co., La Carreta, Legend’s Downtown, Marley’s Sports Bar, Miss Reba’s Greenhouse, Parish Ink, Rukus, TulaTacos + Amigos and The Green Room. Evangeline Maid is the presenting sponsor.
Boudreaux will perform at the intersection of Garfield and Jefferson. While he made an initial public splash as a soul singer on the popular "The Voice" show in 2013 — he was coached by country music star Blake Shelton — he continued his career momentum through recording and with live performances. In the past several weeks he has played local venues in Abbeville, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Youngsville but also in St. Augustine, Florida; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Charlottesville, Virginia; and Louisville, Kentucky. He is scheduled to play in Palm Springs, California; Greeneville, Mississippi and at Notre Dame, Indiana in the coming weeks.
“Ray is a frequent downtowner,” Morrison said. “He’s really big and we are happy to have him and his band.”
“It’s to kick off a large-scale Mother’s Day,” Morrison said of the Sunday event. “We give people an excuse to get downtown, do brunch, enjoy Mimosas and spend time with Mom. We like to do lunches on Sunday to show folks how many retail and restaurants exist downtown. Some people don’t know about all the new businesses.”
Begnaud said she hopes to introduce her baby “to the world” Sunday.
“It’s pretty cool that my baby was born so close to Mother’s Day,” she said of Alzina Rose, who was 7 pounds, 7 ounces at birth, 20½ inches long with “long feet and long fingers.”
She was named for Alzina Toups, a well-known Cajun cook who operated Alzina’s Kitchen in Galliano. Toups died at 94 about a week after Begnaud’s daughter was born.