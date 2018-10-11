The Mattress Firm near the Mall of Acadiana will close Friday, one employee said Thursday afternoon.
The store, 5702 Johnston St., Suite 101, was not on the list of store closures announced last week when the company announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court in Delaware as part of a reorganization plan.
The company announced it would close 700 stores nationwide on Oct. 5. Only one Louisiana store -- a store in New Orleans -- made that initial list, but company officials also said additional store closings will be made in the next few weeks.
The company has more than 3,200 stores and more than 9,800 employees in the U.S. and in recent years had aggressively expanded its retail footprint. It has one remaining Lafayette store at 101 Saloom Farm Road, Suite 105.