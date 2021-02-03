Partners in Primary Care, part of a family of senior-focused primary care centers, will open locations in Lafayette and other cities in Louisiana as part of its 2021 expansion plans to open 20 or more centers.

PPC, a payer-agnostic subsidiary of Humana Inc., offers comprehensive, personalized care to about 57,000 patients in the different Medicare Advantage health plans and Original Medicare. It often opens centers in underserved areas that offer minimal access to primary care for senior.

The company hopes to be at 80 locations by the end of the year and 100 by 2023.

“Partners in Primary Care is expanding rapidly because of the demand from seniors for the type of senior-focused care we provide,” said Renee’ Buckingham, president of Humana’s Care Delivery Organization, which includes Partners in Primary Care as well as the Family Physicians Group facilities referenced above.

“The significant growth of our organization demonstrates the success of our senior-focused, value-based approach in serving patients and communities, and our investment in providing much-needed care in underserved areas. We are grateful to our clinicians and care teams who work tirelessly to provide personalized care to help seniors stay healthy and lead happier lives, which requires addressing their physical, social and mental health needs holistically. We look forward to offering our comprehensive primary care to many more seniors in the coming year and beyond,” Buckingham added.

Partners in Primary Care centers are staffed by board-certified physicians and care teams who have been specially trained to treat the senior population. Physicians spend more time with their patients – well more than the 10 to 15 minutes in most practices – and care teams focus on creating personalized care plans designed to help patients achieve their best possible health, including their social, behavioral and financial needs.