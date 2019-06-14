Commercial Additions/Alterations
APARTMENTS: 1104 S. College Road, Lafayette; description, reroof; Maison Lafitte, owner and applicant; JB Superior Construction LLC, contractor; $100,000.
OTHER: 3219 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Lamm Food Service Inc., owner; description, freezer addition; D&B Architecture, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $1,000,000.
SALON/SPA: 124 Curran Lane, Lafayette; Umbrella Property LLC, owner; description, Allure Beauty Bar - Nail Salon; Truong Pham, applicant; self, contractor; $10,000.
Commercial Demolitions
OTHER: 700 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; U-Haul, owner; Jerry Bowden, applicant; self, contractor; $30,000.
New Homes
208 Maple Branch St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $270,000.
102 Amber Pond Lane, Lafayette; Triple T Construction LLC; $395,000.
213 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; EJ Rock Construction; $261,000.
212 Brickell Way, G, Lafayette; Jeff Gossen Construction; $335,000.
216 N. Montauban Drive, Lafayette; David Guilbeaux Builders; $745,000.
108 Drifting Sands Lane, Lafayette; Venus Construction LLC; $301,500.
205 Parkerson St., Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.
326 Redfern St., Lafayette; Brian R. Saucier; $300,000.
705 Ember Grove Crossing, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $387,000.