Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

RETAIL: 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, Target store remodel; applicant and contractor, Justin Hayes; $6,636,406.

CHURCH: 1414 N.E. Evangeline Thruway, description, The Harvest Learning Center, applicant and contractor, The Harvest Center; $5,000.

RETAIL: 601 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suites D and E; description, interior improvement for shopping center; applicant, NIC Bourque Architect; contractor, NCM Contractors; $173,015.

STORAGE TANKS: 700 Verot School Road, applicant and contractor, KOOL Construction; $80,000.

New commercial

325 Rue de Commerce, description, not listed; applicant and contractor, Gulf Lane Structures; $350,000.

Commercial demolition

None filed

Residential construction

610 Greyford Drive: Triple D’s Homes, $450,000.

416 Gayle Road, Carencro: Reliance Real Estate Group, $187,470.

511 Mermentau Road, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $242,730.

616 Elysian Fields Drive: Hale Construction, $547,830.

100 S. Montauban Drive: AM Design, $268,290.

119 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $190,800.

216 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $206,280.

214 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $182,160.

212 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $190,800.

116 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $205,020.

118 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $192,060.

120 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $197,460.

110 Rio Ridge: Manson Interior Construction, $502,650.

200 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard: Heath Homes, $225,000.