Interior alterations
RETAIL: 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, Target store remodel; applicant and contractor, Justin Hayes; $6,636,406.
CHURCH: 1414 N.E. Evangeline Thruway, description, The Harvest Learning Center, applicant and contractor, The Harvest Center; $5,000.
RETAIL: 601 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suites D and E; description, interior improvement for shopping center; applicant, NIC Bourque Architect; contractor, NCM Contractors; $173,015.
STORAGE TANKS: 700 Verot School Road, applicant and contractor, KOOL Construction; $80,000.
New commercial
325 Rue de Commerce, description, not listed; applicant and contractor, Gulf Lane Structures; $350,000.
Commercial demolition
None filed
Residential construction
610 Greyford Drive: Triple D’s Homes, $450,000.
416 Gayle Road, Carencro: Reliance Real Estate Group, $187,470.
511 Mermentau Road, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $242,730.
616 Elysian Fields Drive: Hale Construction, $547,830.
100 S. Montauban Drive: AM Design, $268,290.
119 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $190,800.
216 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $206,280.
214 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $182,160.
212 Rocky Meadows Lane: DSLD, $190,800.
116 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $205,020.
118 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $192,060.
120 Alpine Meadows Lane: DSLD, $197,460.
110 Rio Ridge: Manson Interior Construction, $502,650.
200 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard: Heath Homes, $225,000.