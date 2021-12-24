Commercial alterations
OFFICE: 149 James Comeaux Road, owner, not listed; description, interior renovation; applicant, John Chase; contractor, Castle Row Construction; $50,000.
OTHER: 303 New Hope Road, owner, LARC; description, none listed; applicant, Knobbie Langlinais; contractor, Build Incorporated; $225,000.
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 200 St. John St., owner, Holy Family Catholic School; description, none listed; applicant, ACSW Architects; contractor, JB Mouton, Inc.; $5,189,054.
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 3403 Moss St., owner, Jamie Phillips; description, change of occupancy; applicant, Angelle Architects; contractor, self; $3,000.
Commercial demolition
None filed
New construction
OTHER: 2303 Kaliste Saloom Road, owner, Bob Giles; description, Mr. Bubbles Auto Spa; applicant, PSRBB Industrial Group; contractor, Ken Fuselier/Master Builders; $2,543,400.
New residential
101 Shirekeep Lane: Stoneshire Townhomes, $0.
100 Shirekeep Lane: Stoneshire Townhomes, $0.
303 Mulholland Lane: Duson, DSLD, $171,000.
215 Begnaud Drive: Ernest & Delores Living, $230,000.
205 White Pine Drive: DR Horton, $180,000.
217 Amesbury Drive: Boudreaux & Co., $324,000.
115 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $225,000.
113 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $243,000.
114 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $270,000.
116 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $180,000.
118 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $265,500.
117 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $247,500.
119 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $211,500.
121 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $306,000.
123 Southern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $198,000.
111 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard: Cypress Home Builders, $255,000.
304 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard: Cypress Home Builders, $249,000.