Ken Ritter - Youngsville Mayor from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
As a new resident of Youngsville in 2006, Ken Ritter quickly got involved in his homeowners' association.
He followed that up with being elected to the city council there in 2011, and he was elected mayor in 2014 after the former mayor, Wilson Viator, chose not to seek re-election.
Ritter talked about his political history and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Ritter is now an enthusiastic representative of the young demographic of the growing city where the average resident is in their mid-30s and the median household income is higher than average.
After voters there passed a one-cent sales tax to fund the Youngsville Sports Complex in 2011, the city is becoming a destination for competitive sports clubs and programs, including the co-ed Youth Flag Football League “Football ‘N’ America” founded by Drew Brees this fall. Officials there also broke ground on a beach volleyball complex in May.
As a city council member, Ritter helped create the city’s comprehensive land-use ordinance, the city’s increased infrastructure requirements for privately developed subdivisions, and the city’s residential development code. He stressed quality of growth over quantity. With a number of starter homes available for young families, he is working to attract larger homes for prosperous families who want to stay in Youngsville as their families outgrow their space.
