Interior alterations
RETAIL: 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, Target drive-up expansion; applicant, Kimley-Horn and Associates; contractor, Parrent LLC; $200,000.
OFFICE: 319 Monroe St., description, SchoolMint office renovation; applicant, ACSW Architects; contractor, Triad Construction Services; $1.3 million.
OTHER: 5725 Johnston St., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CDI Contractors; $88,500.
GYM: 1100 Camellia Blvd., description, renovation for City Club Pilates; applicant, Ackal Architects; contractor Manuel Commercial; $43,116.
New commercial
RETAIL: 4533 Johnston St., Suite 300, description, shell building for The Forum; applicant, Architects Design Studio; contractor, Lemoine Co.; $700,000.
New residential
204 Ravenswood Lane: Shivers Brothers Construction, $624,780.
1704 Sawmill Highway, Breaux Bridge: homeowner, $216,000.
503 Langlinais Road: Youngsville, Ragin Cajun Construction, $520,020.
422 Dunvegan Court: Ste. Marie Home Builders, $272,970.
201 Caldwell Court: CJS Custom Builders, $621,180.
400 Pascalet Place: Manuel Builders, $203,490.
107 Salt Drive: LA Consultants, $148,050.
103 Salt Drive: LA Consultants, $148,050.
401 Manor House Lane: Manuel Builders, $203,490.
221 Harvest Creek Lane: Prestigious Home Builders, $357,300.
406 Capstone Crossing, Manuel Builders, $217,440.
404 Capstone Crossing: Manuel Builders, $226,800.
215 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $216,450.
213 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $225,630.
212 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $199,080.
214 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $216,990.
107 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $219,690.
103 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $219,690.