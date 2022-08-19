ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

RETAIL: 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, Target drive-up expansion; applicant, Kimley-Horn and Associates; contractor, Parrent LLC; $200,000.

OFFICE: 319 Monroe St., description, SchoolMint office renovation; applicant, ACSW Architects; contractor, Triad Construction Services; $1.3 million.

OTHER: 5725 Johnston St., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, CDI Contractors; $88,500.

GYM: 1100 Camellia Blvd., description, renovation for City Club Pilates; applicant, Ackal Architects; contractor Manuel Commercial; $43,116.

New commercial

RETAIL: 4533 Johnston St., Suite 300, description, shell building for The Forum; applicant, Architects Design Studio; contractor, Lemoine Co.; $700,000.

New residential

204 Ravenswood Lane: Shivers Brothers Construction, $624,780.

1704 Sawmill Highway, Breaux Bridge: homeowner, $216,000. 

503 Langlinais Road: Youngsville, Ragin Cajun Construction, $520,020.

422 Dunvegan Court: Ste. Marie Home Builders, $272,970.

201 Caldwell Court: CJS Custom Builders, $621,180.

400 Pascalet Place: Manuel Builders, $203,490.

107 Salt Drive: LA Consultants, $148,050.

103 Salt Drive: LA Consultants, $148,050. 

401 Manor House Lane: Manuel Builders, $203,490.

221 Harvest Creek Lane: Prestigious Home Builders, $357,300.

406 Capstone Crossing, Manuel Builders, $217,440.

404 Capstone Crossing: Manuel Builders, $226,800.

215 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $216,450.

213 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $225,630.

212 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $199,080.

214 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $216,990.

107 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $219,690.

103 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $219,690.

