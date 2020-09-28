The number of fatal overdose cases in Lafayette Parish has risen in the last three years, data from the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office shows.

This year through May there have been 23 overdose cases, including 18 being attributed to opioid overdoses, with the nine cases reported in the mid-city/south Lafayette zip code of 70508 being more than any other zip code in the parish this year. The area had only five overdose incidents last year. The 57 cases parishwide last year topped the 46 from 2018 and the 43 from 2017.

Mark deClouet with Axis Behavioral Health & Recovery, a board certified family psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast to discuss the rise in fatal opioid overdoses in Acadiana.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Drug dependency has impacted people from all walks of life, flying in the face of the stereotypes of those who succumb to addiction. People who end up with substance use disorders may experience chronic relapsing conditions unless they can access appropriate behavioral health and medical treatment.

With the push against big pharmaceutical companies who have profited from addiction and the mandate on doctors to reduce their prescriptions of painkillers, as people suffer from withdrawals they have turned to street drugs such as heroin which may be laced with the deadly fentanyl. These drugs are easily accessible and much more affordable than prescription drugs.

The Axis team, deClouet said, uses buprenorphine, a specific treatment modality approved by the Food and Drug Administration, to treat opioid use disorder.