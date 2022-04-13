Dozens of the region’s top employers will be on hand to screen job candidates at the Lafayette Economic Development Authority Job Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 10 at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Now in its 27th year, the job fair is the largest job recruitment event in Acadiana. Since its inception, hundreds of Acadiana’s top employers have successfully recruited job candidates at the one-day event.
The E-Application Station and mobile unit, sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, American Job Center and Acadiana Workforce Solutions, will be available allowing job seekers to apply for positions available at participating companies and search and apply for jobs in the region and throughout the state.
“As the community emerges from the pandemic, many industries continue to face workforce shortages,” LEDA president and CEO Mandi D. Mitchell said. “Participating companies will offer jobs ranging from entry-level to experienced, from those needing little training to those requiring advanced degrees. We’re excited that some of our recent business attraction and expansion projects — SafeSource Direct, Amazon, CGI and Calls Plus — along with dozens of other regional and local employers will be at the event.”
Attendance is free, and attendees should preregister at ledajobfair2022.eventbrite.com and brings copies of their resume.
A list of employers attending can be found at lafayette.org/LEDAjobfair.