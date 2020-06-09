Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Bienville: 252344, HA RA SU72, Bertolla 12-13 HC, June 2, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 389' FNL & 1737' FWL OF SEC 12-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1276' FWL OF SEC 13-T15N-R9W.

Bienville: 252345, HA RA SU72, Bertolla 12-13 HC, June 2, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 389' FNL & 1717' FWL OF SEC12-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2191' FWL OF SEC 13-T15N-R9W.

DeSoto: 252348, HA RA SU113; Mahoney 27-14-12 H, June 4, Caspiana, Chesapeake Operating, 260' FNL & 2360' FEL OF SEC 27-T14N-R12W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1370' FWL OF SEC 27-T14N-R12W.

DeSoto: 252349, HA RA SU113; Mahoney 27-14-12 H, June 4, Caspiana, Chesapeake Operating, 260' FNL & 2390' FEL OF SEC 27-T14N-12W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 535' FEL OF SEC 27-T14N-R12W.

Red River: 252346, HA RA SUI; Rex Young 7-18 HC, June 2, Thorn Lake, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 2407' FNL & 2268' FWL OF SEC 7-T14N-R11W. PBHL: 450' FSL & 2083' FEL OF SEC 18-T14N-R11W.

Red River: 252347, HA RA SUI; Rex Young 7-18 HC, June 2, Thorn Lake, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 2407' FNL & 2288 FWL OF SEC 7-T14N-R11W. PBHL: 450' FSL & 1153' FEL OF SEC 18-T14N-R11W.

Weekly well info by parish.

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

0221221
 Evangeline0120120
 Iberia16869
 Jefferson Davis25961
 Lafayette02121
 St. Landry17677 
 St. Martin26668
St. Mary 168169
Vermilion 7120127

