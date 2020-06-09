Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Bienville: 252344, HA RA SU72, Bertolla 12-13 HC, June 2, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 389' FNL & 1737' FWL OF SEC 12-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1276' FWL OF SEC 13-T15N-R9W.
Bienville: 252345, HA RA SU72, Bertolla 12-13 HC, June 2, Woodardville, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 389' FNL & 1717' FWL OF SEC12-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2191' FWL OF SEC 13-T15N-R9W.
DeSoto: 252348, HA RA SU113; Mahoney 27-14-12 H, June 4, Caspiana, Chesapeake Operating, 260' FNL & 2360' FEL OF SEC 27-T14N-R12W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1370' FWL OF SEC 27-T14N-R12W.
DeSoto: 252349, HA RA SU113; Mahoney 27-14-12 H, June 4, Caspiana, Chesapeake Operating, 260' FNL & 2390' FEL OF SEC 27-T14N-12W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 535' FEL OF SEC 27-T14N-R12W.
Red River: 252346, HA RA SUI; Rex Young 7-18 HC, June 2, Thorn Lake, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 2407' FNL & 2268' FWL OF SEC 7-T14N-R11W. PBHL: 450' FSL & 2083' FEL OF SEC 18-T14N-R11W.
Red River: 252347, HA RA SUI; Rex Young 7-18 HC, June 2, Thorn Lake, Aethon Energy Operating LLC, 2407' FNL & 2288 FWL OF SEC 7-T14N-R11W. PBHL: 450' FSL & 1153' FEL OF SEC 18-T14N-R11W.
Weekly well info by parish.
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|221
|221
|Evangeline
|0
|120
|120
|Iberia
|1
|68
|69
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|59
|61
|Lafayette
|0
|21
|21
|St. Landry
|1
|76
|77
|St. Martin
|2
|66
|68
|St. Mary
|1
|168
|169
|Vermilion
|7
|120
|127
Acadiana Business Today Yearslong lull looms for Louisiana's energy sectors hit by economic slowdown, energy slump
A lull in industrial construction in Louisiana could stretch out several years with some proposed projects likely being postponed or even canc…
Ragin' CrossFit will soon become Ragin' Fitness Co. as the owner attempts to distance himself from the controversial comments made over the we…
Months before the pandemic halted the downtown bar scene, a late-night dive for burgers and fries had begun serving customers in a modest outd…
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Farmers across Louisiana can continue using products that contain dicamba, a benzoic acid used as an herbicide, despite a recent court ruling …
More than half the residents of a Lafayette nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus.