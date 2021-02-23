Waitr has fully integrated its systems with an ordering management company that will result in faster orders and delivery times.
Users for Waitr, along with Bite Squad, joined with Ordermark, which will allow customers to go to a single dashboard and be printed directly at partner restaurants. Restaurants will benefit from the universal portal, eliminating the need for multiple tablets, synchronizes item availability and transmits menus and images easier.
“The success of our restaurant partners is always our first priority,” Waitr CEO and board chairman Carl Grimstad said. “Our integration with Ordermark maximizes order flow and optimizes delivery efficiency and success.”
Ordermark helps restaurants and virtual kitchens aggregate mobile orders across all the major online ordering service providers into a single dashboard and printer. Ordermark’s technology helps restaurants increase efficiency and grow profits, creating streamlined online ordering for restaurants across the country.
Waitr also Monday its expansion into the Jennings and Eunice markets and will offer free delivery for a limited time through the app. A number of restaurants in each city have signed on, and Waitr is looking for drivers in those markets.
To apply, visit waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.