Six Acadiana companies made LSU's 2018 list of the 100 fastest-growing companies owned or led by graduates of LSU.
Gulfgate Construction LLC of Lafayette got the highest billing at 60th. Others to make the list were LaBorde Therapy Center of Lafayette (No. 68), Answering Bureau Inc. of Carencro (No. 71), Cane River Pecan Co. of New Iberia (No. 73), B&G Food Enterprises of Morgan City (No. 77) and J.P. Oil Co. of Lafayette (No. 95).
The list recognizes the 100 fastest-growing Tiger-owned or Tiger-led businesses in the world, based on financial information submitted to LSU for the annual rankings that take into account compound annual growth over a three-year period.
Peachtree Tents & Events in Georgia was ranked No. 1, while Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Baton Rouge won the Summit Award as the company bringing in the most revenue.
Joe Freedman serves as Peachtree's chief executive officer and is a graduate of LSU’s E. J. Ourso College of Business.
Brad Sanders, co-CEO, for Raising Cane’s is an architecture graduate from LSU’s College of Art & Design.
Since the inaugural LSU 100 event in 2011, five companies have made the list all eight years: Global Data Vault; Horizon Wealth Management; Lipsey’s LLC; SGS Petroleum Service Corp.; and USA Technologies Inc.
The companies by rank, name, headquarters location and year founded are:
- Peachtree Tents & Events LLC Atlanta, Ga. 2006
- Oasis Spaces LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2013
- Emergent Method Baton Rouge, La. 2012
- Franklin Associates LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2005
- Rampart Resources Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1989
- Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar Baton Rouge, La. 2003
- Legacy Title LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2002
- Anytime Flooring LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2009
- Obvious Advertising Lake Charles, La. 2012
- Honey Island Enterprises Ltd. (dba Maritime Veterinary Imaging and Radterra) North Wiltshire, PEI, Canada 2007
- Facilities Maintenance Management Baton Rouge, La. 2010
- Strait Dallas, Texas 2006
- Quality Testing Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1996
- Elite Fulfillment Solutions Dallas, Texas 2011
- Information Management Solutions LLC d/b/a Secure Shredding and Recycling Baton Rouge, La. 2009
- E-Claim.com LLC Belle Chase, La. 1999
- Finger Dye Spann Inc. Katy, Texas 1956
- Automated Solutions Sawmills, N.C. 1998
- Tech Advocate Group Baton Rouge, La. 2012
- USA Technologies, Inc. Malvern, Penn. 1992
- Horizon Wealth Management Baton Rouge, La. 1999
- Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Baton Rouge, La. 1996
- Gremillion Mechanical Inc. Sunshine, La. 1989
- BlinkJar Media Baton Rouge, La. 2012
- Bite and Booze LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2011
- Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC Port Vincent, La. 2009
- VGraham LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2012
- Vets Heart Pets PC Austin, Texas 2010
- Pearl Events Austin Austin, Texas 2010
- Window World of Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, La. 2002
- Geocent Metairie, La. 2008
- IWD Agency Baton Rouge, La. 2005
- Vivid Ink Graphics Baton Rouge, La. 1999
- Marucci Sports Baton Rouge, La. 2009
- Joubert Law Firm APLC Baton Rouge, La. 2002
- Sustainable Harvesters Hockley, Texas 2012
- Asakura Robinson Company LLC Houston, Texas 2004
- SEJ Services LLC Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 2011
- The Bridal Boutique by MaeMe Metairie, La. 2010
- Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC Metairie, La. 2004
- Ouachita Industrial Supply Inc. Gonzales, La. 2006
- Remson|Haley|Herpin Architects APAC Baton Rouge, La. 1995
- Carmouche Insurance Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1975
- SRI Telecom LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1998
- Mela and Roam Houston, Texas 2011
- Gatorworks Baton Rouge, La. 2006
- Bulldog Solutions Inc. Austin, Texas 2005
- Scheffy Construction LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2014
- Pod Pack International LTD. Baton Rouge, La. 1996
- CORE Health Networks Baton Rouge, La. 2008
- GlobalSpeak Translations Houston, Texas 2011
- Aydell Investments LLC dba Sport Clips French Settlement, La. 2010
- Argent Financial Group Inc. Ruston, La. 1990
- Western Institute for Biomedical Research Salt Lake City, Utah 1989
- Watson, McMillin & Street LLP Monroe, La. 2000
- Scott Foust Studios LLC Scottsdale, Ariz. 2010
- Gauthier Amedee Gonzales, La. 1998
- New Orleans Roast Covington, La. 2008
- Distinctive Art Source Manassas, Va. 2003
- GULFGATE CONSTRUCTION LLC Lafayette, La. 1999
- PERRY, BALHOFF, MENGIS & BURNS LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1995
- Hickory Small Animal Hospital Ponchatoula, La. 2009
- Pontchartrain Partners LLC New Orleans, La. 2009
- Sigma Marble and Granite Inc. Dallas, Texas 1987
- Investar Bank Baton Rouge, La. 2006
- Global Data Vault Dallas, Texas 2004
- Carter & Hatcher Consulting LLC Houston, Texas 2007
- LaBorde Therapy Center LLC Lafayette, La. 2001
- Pinot's Palette Houston, Texas 2009
- The Lofton Corporation d.b.a. Lofton Staffing Services Baton Rouge, La. 1979
- Answering Bureau, Inc. dba Dexcomm Carencro, La. 1954
- Recruiting Source International LLC Katy, Texas 2003
- Cane River Pecan Company New Iberia, La. 1983
- BMI Audit Services LLC South Bend, Ind. 1998
- Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions Baton Rouge, La. 2002
- The Anderson Group Real Estate Services Nashville, La. 2006
- B&G Food Enterprises LLC Morgan City, La. 1982
- MasteryPrep Baton Rouge, La. 2010
- SGS Petroleum Service Corporation Baton Rouge, La. 1952
- Metairie Small Animal Hospital Metairie, La. 1946
- Smith+Baker Landscapes Baton Rouge, La. 2004
- Mattress Direct Baton Rouge, La. 2001
- Red River Bank Alexandria, La. 1999
- Xdesign Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1990
- ROSA Enterprises Corporation d/b/a The UPS Store 2305 Baton Rouge, La. 2008
- Hospice Care of South Carolina Spartanburg, S.C. 1997
- Ritter Maher Architects Baton Rouge, La. 2003
- Henry Insurance Service Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1983
- LIPSEY'S LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1977
- Red Six Media Baton Rouge, La. 2009
- Skyhawk Baton Rouge, La. 2009
- H. Davis Cole & Associates LLC New Orleans, La. 2006
- Royal Treatment: Pet Manor & Grooming Spa Baton Rouge, La. 2010
- Arkel Constructors LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1981
- J.P. Oil Company Lafayette, LA 1985
- A Dogs Day Out LLC Fairfax, VA 2004
- Vintage Realty Co. Shreveport, La. 1988
- The Pangburn Group Inc. New Roads, La. 1996
- The Relocation Center St. Francisville, La. 1993
- Provident Resources Group Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1999
