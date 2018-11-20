Six Acadiana companies made LSU's 2018 list of the 100 fastest-growing companies owned or led by graduates of LSU.

Gulfgate Construction LLC of Lafayette got the highest billing at 60th. Others to make the list were LaBorde Therapy Center of Lafayette (No. 68), Answering Bureau Inc. of Carencro (No. 71), Cane River Pecan Co. of New Iberia (No. 73), B&G Food Enterprises of Morgan City (No. 77) and J.P. Oil Co. of Lafayette (No. 95).

The list recognizes the 100 fastest-growing Tiger-owned or Tiger-led businesses in the world, based on financial information submitted to LSU for the annual rankings that take into account compound annual growth over a three-year period.

Peachtree Tents & Events in Georgia was ranked No. 1, while Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Baton Rouge won the Summit Award as the company bringing in the most revenue.

Joe Freedman serves as Peachtree's chief executive officer and is a graduate of LSU’s E. J. Ourso College of Business.

Brad Sanders, co-CEO, for Raising Cane’s is an architecture graduate from LSU’s College of Art & Design.

Since the inaugural LSU 100 event in 2011, five companies have made the list all eight years: Global Data Vault; Horizon Wealth Management; Lipsey’s LLC; SGS Petroleum Service Corp.; and USA Technologies Inc.

The companies by rank, name, headquarters location and year founded are: