LSU's Baton Rouge campus

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Six Acadiana companies made LSU's 2018 list of the 100 fastest-growing companies owned or led by graduates of LSU. 

Gulfgate Construction LLC of Lafayette got the highest billing at 60th. Others to make the list were LaBorde Therapy Center of Lafayette (No. 68), Answering Bureau Inc. of Carencro (No. 71), Cane River Pecan Co. of New Iberia (No. 73), B&G Food Enterprises of Morgan City (No. 77) and  J.P. Oil Co. of  Lafayette (No. 95). 

The list recognizes the 100 fastest-growing Tiger-owned or Tiger-led businesses in the world, based on financial information submitted to LSU for the annual rankings that take into account compound annual growth over a three-year period.

Peachtree Tents & Events in Georgia was ranked No. 1, while Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Baton Rouge won the Summit Award as the company bringing in the most revenue.

Joe Freedman serves as Peachtree's chief executive officer and is a graduate of LSU’s E. J. Ourso College of Business.

Brad Sanders, co-CEO, for Raising Cane’s is an architecture graduate from LSU’s College of Art & Design.

Since the inaugural LSU 100 event in 2011, five companies have made the list all eight years: Global Data Vault; Horizon Wealth Management; Lipsey’s LLC; SGS Petroleum Service Corp.; and USA Technologies Inc.

The companies by rank, name, headquarters location and year founded are:

  1. Peachtree Tents & Events LLC Atlanta, Ga. 2006
  2. Oasis Spaces LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2013
  3. Emergent Method Baton Rouge, La. 2012
  4. Franklin Associates LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2005
  5. Rampart Resources Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1989
  6. Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar Baton Rouge, La. 2003
  7. Legacy Title LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2002
  8. Anytime Flooring LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2009
  9. Obvious Advertising Lake Charles, La. 2012
  10. Honey Island Enterprises Ltd. (dba Maritime Veterinary Imaging and Radterra) North Wiltshire, PEI, Canada 2007
  11. Facilities Maintenance Management Baton Rouge, La. 2010
  12. Strait Dallas, Texas 2006
  13. Quality Testing Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1996
  14. Elite Fulfillment Solutions Dallas, Texas 2011
  15. Information Management Solutions LLC d/b/a Secure Shredding and Recycling Baton Rouge, La. 2009
  16. E-Claim.com LLC Belle Chase, La. 1999
  17. Finger Dye Spann Inc. Katy, Texas 1956
  18. Automated Solutions Sawmills, N.C. 1998
  19. Tech Advocate Group Baton Rouge, La. 2012
  20. USA Technologies, Inc. Malvern, Penn. 1992
  21. Horizon Wealth Management Baton Rouge, La. 1999
  22. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Baton Rouge, La. 1996
  23. Gremillion Mechanical Inc. Sunshine, La. 1989
  24. BlinkJar Media Baton Rouge, La. 2012
  25. Bite and Booze LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2011
  26. Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC Port Vincent, La. 2009
  27. VGraham LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2012
  28. Vets Heart Pets PC Austin, Texas 2010
  29. Pearl Events Austin Austin, Texas 2010
  30. Window World of Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, La. 2002
  31. Geocent Metairie, La. 2008
  32. IWD Agency Baton Rouge, La. 2005
  33. Vivid Ink Graphics Baton Rouge, La. 1999
  34. Marucci Sports Baton Rouge, La. 2009
  35. Joubert Law Firm APLC Baton Rouge, La. 2002
  36. Sustainable Harvesters Hockley, Texas 2012
  37. Asakura Robinson Company LLC Houston, Texas 2004
  38. SEJ Services LLC Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 2011
  39. The Bridal Boutique by MaeMe Metairie, La. 2010
  40. Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC Metairie, La. 2004
  41. Ouachita Industrial Supply Inc. Gonzales, La. 2006
  42. Remson|Haley|Herpin Architects APAC Baton Rouge, La. 1995
  43. Carmouche Insurance Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1975
  44. SRI Telecom LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1998
  45. Mela and Roam Houston, Texas 2011
  46. Gatorworks Baton Rouge, La. 2006
  47. Bulldog Solutions Inc. Austin, Texas 2005
  48. Scheffy Construction LLC Baton Rouge, La. 2014
  49. Pod Pack International LTD. Baton Rouge, La. 1996
  50. CORE Health Networks Baton Rouge, La. 2008
  51. GlobalSpeak Translations Houston, Texas 2011
  52. Aydell Investments LLC dba Sport Clips French Settlement, La. 2010
  53. Argent Financial Group Inc. Ruston, La. 1990
  54. Western Institute for Biomedical Research Salt Lake City, Utah 1989
  55. Watson, McMillin & Street LLP Monroe, La. 2000
  56. Scott Foust Studios LLC Scottsdale, Ariz. 2010
  57. Gauthier Amedee Gonzales, La. 1998
  58. New Orleans Roast Covington, La. 2008
  59. Distinctive Art Source Manassas, Va. 2003
  60. GULFGATE CONSTRUCTION LLC Lafayette, La. 1999
  61. PERRY, BALHOFF, MENGIS & BURNS LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1995
  62. Hickory Small Animal Hospital Ponchatoula, La. 2009
  63. Pontchartrain Partners LLC New Orleans, La. 2009
  64. Sigma Marble and Granite Inc. Dallas, Texas 1987
  65. Investar Bank Baton Rouge, La. 2006
  66. Global Data Vault Dallas, Texas 2004
  67. Carter & Hatcher Consulting LLC Houston, Texas 2007
  68. LaBorde Therapy Center LLC Lafayette, La. 2001
  69. Pinot's Palette Houston, Texas 2009
  70. The Lofton Corporation d.b.a. Lofton Staffing Services Baton Rouge, La. 1979
  71. Answering Bureau, Inc. dba Dexcomm Carencro, La. 1954
  72. Recruiting Source International LLC Katy, Texas 2003
  73. Cane River Pecan Company New Iberia, La. 1983
  74. BMI Audit Services LLC South Bend, Ind. 1998
  75. Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions Baton Rouge, La. 2002
  76. The Anderson Group Real Estate Services Nashville, La. 2006
  77. B&G Food Enterprises LLC Morgan City, La. 1982
  78. MasteryPrep Baton Rouge, La. 2010
  79. SGS Petroleum Service Corporation Baton Rouge, La. 1952
  80. Metairie Small Animal Hospital Metairie, La. 1946
  81. Smith+Baker Landscapes Baton Rouge, La. 2004
  82. Mattress Direct Baton Rouge, La. 2001
  83. Red River Bank Alexandria, La. 1999
  84. Xdesign Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1990
  85. ROSA Enterprises Corporation d/b/a The UPS Store 2305 Baton Rouge, La. 2008
  86. Hospice Care of South Carolina Spartanburg, S.C. 1997
  87. Ritter Maher Architects Baton Rouge, La. 2003
  88. Henry Insurance Service Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1983
  89. LIPSEY'S LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1977
  90. Red Six Media Baton Rouge, La. 2009
  91. Skyhawk Baton Rouge, La. 2009
  92. H. Davis Cole & Associates LLC New Orleans, La. 2006
  93. Royal Treatment: Pet Manor & Grooming Spa Baton Rouge, La. 2010
  94. Arkel Constructors LLC Baton Rouge, La. 1981
  95. J.P. Oil Company Lafayette, LA 1985
  96. A Dogs Day Out LLC Fairfax, VA 2004
  97. Vintage Realty Co. Shreveport, La. 1988
  98. The Pangburn Group Inc. New Roads, La. 1996
  99. The Relocation Center St. Francisville, La. 1993
  100. Provident Resources Group Inc. Baton Rouge, La. 1999

