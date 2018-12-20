Baton Rouge’s riverboat casinos continued their losing streak, with winnings at the three riverboats dropping by 12.3 percent in November.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino generated $204.2 million in revenue in November, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was 0.03 percent less than the nearly $204.3 million they took in during November 2017.
Video poker revenue was up 4.8 percent during that same period to $48.6 million from $46.3 million in November 2017.
The riverboats brought in nearly $18.7 million during November, compared to almost $21.3 million in November 2017. The Capital Region hasn’t posted a year-to-year increase in casino revenues since August 2017.
The Belle of Baton Rouge, the oldest riverboat in the city, dropped 30.4 percent to $2.7 million from nearly $3.9 million. Hollywood Casino revenue fell by 14.8 percent, from $4.9 million to $4.2 million. L'Auberge Baton Rouge was down 5.6 percent to $11.8 million from $12.5 million.
Casino winnings in the New Orleans gambling market were up by 6.3 percent in November from a year ago, from $47.2 million to $50.1 million. Improved business at Harrah's bolstered the gains. The casino posted $25.4 million in winnings during November, 11.3 percent more than the $22.8 million from November 2017.
The Crescent City's three riverboats had a 1.6 percent gain in revenues from nearly $21.1 million to $21.4 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia had the biggest gain, going from $3.2 million in winnings during November 2017 to almost $3.4 million, a 3.9 percent increase. Treasure Chest had a 2.4 percent gain, going from $8.6 million to to $8.8 million. Boomtown New Orleans brought in $9.2 million during November, a gain of slightly over $2,000 from November 2017.
Winnings at the Fair Grounds racetrack were up by 1.2 percent to $3.3 million from $3.27 million.
In other markets, Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was up 1.3 percent to $53 million. Acadiana, which includes the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was up by 0.9 percent to nearly $6.7 million.
Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack was down by 1.5 percent to $75.8 million.